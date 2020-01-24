At Least 1 Hurt When Car Crashes Into Cape Cod Home

At least one person was injured Friday when a car crashed into a Cape Cod home in the middle of the night.

The incident was reported on Liberty Street, where the vehicle could be seen against the side of the home. Footage at the scene showed multiple firefighters responding to the crash. At least one person was seen being taken from the site in a stretcher.

Firefighters have not said what the extent of that person’s injuries is. It is unclear if anyone was in the house at the time of the crash or if they were hurt.

Details on what led up to the incident were unclear.