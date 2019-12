At least one person was hospitalized early Thursday during a stabbing on Cape Cod.

Firefighters in Falmouth said they responded for mutual aid for a reported stabbing in the area of 195 Falmouth Road in Mashpee. Crews said they are unsure of the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Barnstable police also confirmed they assisted in the response to the violence.

Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately clear. No arrests have been announced.