Attempted Kidnapping at Gunpoint by School Board Member: Police

The Bridgeport, Connecticut, school board member and his wife allegedly posed as police officers

By Associated Press

A member of the school board in Connecticut's largest city posed as a police officer and attempted to kidnap a man at gunpoint, police said.

Chris Taylor, a Republican member of the Board of Education in Bridgeport, was charged by Seymour police Friday with attempted second-degree kidnapping with a firearm, conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, impersonating a police officer and risk of injury to a child, the Connecticut Post reported on Sunday.

His wife, Stacy Ramos Taylor, was charged with impersonating a police officer, conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, risk of injury to a child and criminal trespass.

They were released on $100,000 bond each pending arraignment on Monday.

"No good deed goes unpunished,'' Chris Taylor said when reached by the newspaper, before declining further comment. He repeated the same comment when reached by The Associated Press on Sunday.

The couple went to the Seymour apartment of a 21-year-old man they are acquainted with and attempted to force him to go with them, police said.

The man fought with the couple and fled, police said.

The Taylors agreed late Friday to surrender to police after learning there was a warrant for their arrests, police said.

Chris Taylor is the third member of the city's Board of Education to face criminal charges this year.

