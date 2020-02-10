Attempted Kidnapping Leads to Police Chase in Downtown Boston

Police have arrested a man on attempted kidnapping charges after an incident near Boston's theater district.

Tony Santos, 31, from Dorchester, as arrested by police around 3:20 a.m. after a chase downtown.

A woman had been at a birthday party at a local nightclub when Santos told her that he'd drive her home, police said. When she changed her mind and said she was going to leave the car, Santos grabbed her, and told her that she was going to leave with him, police said. When she said she wanted to leave again, police said that Santos grabbed her again.

Police arrived to the area of 39 Winchester Street after they received a call that a man was trying to force a woman into a black car. When they arrived, they saw the car running in a parking lot across from where the victim was. While investigating the car, Santos allegedly ran toward the car's driver side door, got inside and drove away.

After a chase, Santos was arrested in a private parking lot on Warrenton Street.

Santos is expected to be arraigned on charges of attempted kidnapping, assault and battery, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and speeding.