Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers

Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police.

New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and lost control in the wake of a heavy downpour of rain, troopers said. They said the car was traveling too fast, and was found in the middle of the road and toll lanes.

During the crash, the Audi hit the guardrail, went across several lanes and then hit a tractor trailer, which severed its diesel tank, causing the leak, according to NHSP.

After the vehicles involved were cleared from the road, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, alongside a towing company, responded to handle the diesel cleanup. Two lanes had to be shut down for six hours as a result.

Troopers said the crash led to a secondary wreck, and that the driver of the Audi was cited for violations on scene.

In a separate crash on I-93 in the Granite State amid the heavy rain Sunday, troopers say a Chrysler 300 was severely damaged after hitting a guardrail, crossing the highway and finally striking the center median. The driver was not injured in that crash, which happened in Bow, New Hampshire.

Both crashes remained under investigation Monday morning.