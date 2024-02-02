Authorities identify officers involved in deadly police shooting in Nashua, NH

New Hampshire authorities have shared the identities of the four officers who fired weapons during a police shooting that killed an armed man in Nashua last month.

Attorney General John Formella said 40-year-old Heath Thompson was armed with a handgun when police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Marie Avenue on Jan. 21. During the confrontation, one officer discharged a less-than-lethal projectile while three other officers fired bullets at Thompson.

Those officers were identified Friday as Wade Hansen, who has three years of law enforcement service, Cameron Hult, also with three years of service, Conner Reynolds, with two years of service, and Dakota Van Tassel, who has seven years of service. The AG's office said Hansen and Reynolds fired their patrol rifles, Hult fired his service pistol, and Van Tassel fired the less-than-lethal projectile launcher.

An autopsy determined Thompson died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and that the manner of death was homicide.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The shooting remains under investigation. A final report on whether the use of force was justified will be released at a later date.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.