Authorities in Maine detect hepatitis A in restaurant worker

The CDC in Maine announced that a food service worker in Lewistown was identified to have a case of hepatitis A.

The individual worked at Marco's Italian Restaurant located at 12 Mollison Way during their infectious period, according to reports from News Center Maine.

The person's infectious period happened during these days where they reportedly worked at the restaurant:

Sept. 11

Sept. 13

Sept. 15-16

Sept. 18

Sept. 20-22

Sept. 25

Sept. 27-28

Hepatitis A can spread through person-to-person contact or by consuming contaminated food or water, according to the CDC in their statement.

The Maine CDC also added that anyone that bought or ate food or drink at the restaurant may be at risk for infection.

"An infected person can spread the virus to others from about two weeks before symptom onset until one week after symptoms begin," said the CDC in the release.

Anyone who may have been exposed is urged to contact their healthcare provider.

The Maine CDC said individuals who may have been exposed should do the following:

Discard any leftover food bought at this restaurant during the dates listed above.

If eligible, get vaccinated.

If you ate or drank from this restaurant during these dates, get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of the last time you ate or drank there.

If more than 14 days have passed, people who have not previously been vaccinated may still get the vaccine at any time to protect against future exposures.

Individuals who worked in the restaurant during these dates should get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their last date worked.

Ask your health care provider if you need hepatitis A immune globulin (IG) in addition to the hepatitis A vaccine; certain people may need both.

If you are already vaccinated for hepatitis A, you are already protected. You do not need to get any additional hepatitis A vaccine doses now.

If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention:

Feeling tired

Low or no appetite

Stomach pain

Nausea

Diarrhea

Dark-colored urine

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Fever

Joint pain

The Maine CDC says symptoms begin 15 to 50 days after exposure to the hepatitis A virus.

You can find more information about hepatitis A here.