Authorities investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham, Vermont

Police are investigating two suspicious deaths in Whitingham, Vermont on Satuday

Vermont State Police say they initially responded to a home on Route 8A on Friday at around 10 p.m. where they say they found the bodies of a man and a woman, according to WPTZ.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington will be conducting their autopsies and a Crime Scene Search Team is on scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vermont State Police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.