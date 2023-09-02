Vermont

Authorities investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham, Vermont

Anyone with information is urged to call Vermont State Police.

NECN

Police are investigating two suspicious deaths in Whitingham, Vermont on Satuday

Vermont State Police say they initially responded to a home on Route 8A on Friday at around 10 p.m. where they say they found the bodies of a man and a woman, according to WPTZ.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington will be conducting their autopsies and a Crime Scene Search Team is on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

