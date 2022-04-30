Local

Dartmouth

Authorities Investigating Gunfight Outside Massachusetts Mall

An investigation is underway after a gunfight reportedly broke out outside of Dartmouth Mall in Massachusetts on Friday night.

Police responded to the Dartmouth Mall parking lot near Aldi around 10:30p.m. and found numerous shell casings and bullet fragments lodged into a parked car. According to police, two groups of people exchanged gunfire before fleeing the area. The damaged car did not belong to anyone involved in the incident, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident. No suspects have been publicly identified and no arrests have been made.

Authorities are asking that if anyone has any information on the incident to contact Dartmouth Police.

