Authorities investigating suspicious death in Framingham

Authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Wednesday night in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Framingham police responded to a home on Fenwick Street at 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving an anonymous 911 call. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the home with apparent trauma to his body.

A search warrant was later executed at the residence, but the district attorney's office didn't say what, if anything, was found.

The state medical examiner's office was expected to conduct an autopsy on Thursday to make a positive identification and determine the cause of death.

The investigation is being conducted by the district attorney's office, Framingham police and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney.

No further details were released.