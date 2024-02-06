Avian flu found in Massachusetts

Highly pathogenic avian flu has been detected in a flock of birds in Essex County, Massachusetts, the state Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) said Tuesday.

Highly pathogenic avian flu is highly contagious in birds and often fatal. It is often spread from wild animals to domestic flocks and can rip through chicken flocks very quickly. While it can spread to humans, that is very rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MDAR officials said the affected flock was a non-commercial mixed-species backyard flock. The birds died suddenly without showing any of the typical signs of the disease, but tested positive for it.

Backyard and commercial poultry owners are warned to keep their flocks away from wild birds, including their feathers and droppings. Officials say the virus is circulating in the wild bird population in the area, particularly waterfowl. There have been reports of dead and dying wild Canadian geese in Essex County that were showing the symptoms. Samples are being tested to confirm.

The public is warned not to handle or feed any wild birds that may be infected, and pet owners should keep their animals away from wild birds.

You can report sick or dead wild birds to the Department of Fish and Game, Division of Fisheries and Wildlife here or report issues with domestic birds by calling 617-626-1795 or online Poultry Disease Reporting Form here.

