Baby Died at Waltham Home Last Week, Police Say

A baby died after being rushed to a hospital from a home in Waltham, Massachusetts, last week, police said Friday.

The baby, who was 5 months old, didn't live at the home, according to the Waltham police, who are investigating.

The residents of the home on Leitha Drive were cooperating with the investigation, police said. A woman at the home decliend to comment to NBC10 Boston Friday.

Police were called about the baby not breathing on Thursday, April 13, according to police. First responders tried CPR and the baby was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police didn't share more information on the incident, including what may have led the baby to stop breathing or the baby's name.

