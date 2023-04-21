Local

Waltham

Baby Died at Waltham Home Last Week, Police Say

Police were called about the baby not breathing on Thursday, April 13, according to Waltham police

By Asher Klein

A Waltham home, seen Friday, April 21, eight days after a baby stopped breathing there and later died.
NBC10 Boston

A baby died after being rushed to a hospital from a home in Waltham, Massachusetts, last week, police said Friday.

The baby, who was 5 months old, didn't live at the home, according to the Waltham police, who are investigating.

The residents of the home on Leitha Drive were cooperating with the investigation, police said. A woman at the home decliend to comment to NBC10 Boston Friday.

Police were called about the baby not breathing on Thursday, April 13, according to police. First responders tried CPR and the baby was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police didn't share more information on the incident, including what may have led the baby to stop breathing or the baby's name.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

