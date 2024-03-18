Baby seal rescued after getting trapped between rocks in NH jetty

A baby seal that got trapped between rocks in a jetty in New Hampshire was rescued last week by a team that responds to marine mammal strandings in the region.

According to the Seacoast Science Center's Marine Mammal Rescue team, a man who was out for a walk in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Wednesday said he had walked out on the Frost Point jetty and found a seal pup stuck between the rocks.

The rescue team responded to the scene and found a female gray seal pup wedged in between the rocks. They believe that during the recent elevated high tides, the seal might have gotten stuck and when the water receded she couldn't climb out.

Rescue crews initially tried to pull the seal up using a net and blanket, but noticed that her flippers were wedged underneath the rocks. After some manipulation -- while trying to avoid the seal's snapping jaw and teeth -- the team was able to shift her into a spot and slide the blanket under her.

With the blanket wrapped underneath her, the rescue team was able to pull the seal up to safety.

The pup was brought back to the nearby Seacoast Science Center, where she was given time to rest and de-stress. She then received an exam, got blood work done and received fluid therapy with electrolytes. She was also outfitted with a hind flipper tag for identification.

"Overall, she was in good health and it was determined that the best course of action was to release her. We will monitor the area over the next few days, in case she comes ashore again."

Anyone who sees a seal is urged to stay at least 150 feet away and call the Marine Mammal Rescue hotline at 603-997-9448 to report the sighting.