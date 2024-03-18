Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to NH, Vermont

She is scheduled to fly in to Lebanon, New Hampshire before heading to Norwich, Vermont, for a campaign event

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to New Hampshire and Vermont this week.

According to the White House, she is scheduled to arrive at Lebanon Municipal Airport in New Hampshire at 4:45 p.m. She is then scheduled to travel to Norwich, Vermont, where she will deliver remarks at a campaign event for the Biden Victory Fund.

Jill Biden was last in Vermont in April of 2023. She hasn't been to New Hampshire since 2022.

President Joe Biden was just in New Hampshire last week, his first visit to the state in almost two years after he chose not to campaign in the state ahead of this year's New Hampshire primary.

The president and the Democratic National Committee moved South Carolina higher up in the Democratic nominating process, ignoring New Hampshire and threatening not to count its delegates. But Biden won the primary anyway thanks to a robust write-in effort.

