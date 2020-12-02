Baby's Parents Arrested 4 Months After His Death in Vermont

The parents of a 1-month-old baby boy have been arrested four months after the infant died in the family's Vermont home.

Stephanie Gero, 28, and Matthew Cushing, 36, were arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of their 1-month-old son Leo, state police announced.

Both Gero and Cushing are charged with cruelty to a child with death resulting. Gero is also charged with 1st degree aggravated domestic assault.

Police were called to the couple's Highgate Road home in Swanton around 5 a.m. on Aug. 1 to respond to Leo's death.

An autopsy by the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office identified the cause of the infant's death as subdural hemorrhage to the brain. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Investigators say while Gero was alone with Leo, she caused injuries to the infant prior to his death. Investigators also allege that Cushing was aware that Gero was prohibited from being alone with their child but that he allowed her to be with Leo unsupervised while he was taking a shower.

Gero is being held on $25,000 bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington. She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 1 p.m. in St. Albans. Cushing was released on a citation to appear at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in Vermont Superior Court. It wasn't immediately clear if either has retained a lawyer.