Local

Boylston Street

Back Bay Bank Robber Caught a Mile From Scene: Police

The alleged robber handed a bank teller a note and made off with an unspecified amount of cash before being nabbed in the South End

By Alec Greaney

boston-police-car-patrol-getty-images
Getty Images

An alleged bank robber who made off with an unspecified amount of cash from a bank in Back Bay midday Friday was caught by police just over a mile away, according to authorities.

The man, identified by police as 57-year-old Stephen Williams, had entered a bank in the area of 575 Boylston Street in the Back Bay. There, he allegedly passed a note to the bank teller implying that he was armed, and left on foot with cash.

Officers responded to the call around 12:24 p.m., according to Boston police, where they received a detailed description of the thief. Though police did not indicate which bank had been robbed, there is a Santander Bank at located at 575 Boylston St.

Local

North Reading fire 48 mins ago

Cat Dies, Home Severely Damaged in 2-Alarm North Reading Fire

coronavirus in massachusetts 2 hours ago

Baker Likens COVID-19 Transmission to Glitter at Kids' Party

Not long after, an officer near 650 Albany Street in the South End ⁠— about a 1.2 mile walk from the initial incident ⁠— spotted a man matching the description and moved to speak with him.

Williams attempted to run away, but was apprehended soon after without incident, according to the Boston Police Department. Officers said they recovered cash and other evidence from Williams as he was placed into custody.

Williams will be arraigned on alleged armed robbery charges Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

This article tagged under:

Boylston StreetBoston Police Departmentbank robber
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us