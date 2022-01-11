Baker to Give COVID-19 Testing Update Tuesday

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is slated to make an announcement regarding COVID-19 testing Tuesday morning as cases continue to skyrocket.

Baker is scheduled to speak about COVID-19 testing at the Massachusetts State House at 9 a.m. alongside Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

At the end of December, Baker defended his administration's COVID-19 testing efforts despite long lines at testing sites in the middle of a surge in cases. At the time, Baker said his administration would push to expand the state's testing infrastructure, but that staffing issues have made that hard.

Tuesday's testing announcement comes a day after Baker launched a digital vaccination card system. The tool, called My Vax Records, lets people see their vaccination history and pull up a card that's similar to the paper CDC cards that have been given out when people are vaccinated.

The tool's announcement does not mean there is a vaccination mandate in Massachusetts. The Baker administration is not requiring anyone to show their My Vax Records to get into any place, the tool is simply there to help residents who want to show their vaccination history, officials say.

However, the tool is being launched days before Boston begins requiring vaccinations for some indoor spaces, like restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.

People visiting restaurants and other businesses will have to present proof of vaccination beginning Saturday.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics have been spiking to heights not seen since last winter's surge, thought to be driven in part by the omicron variant.

Health officials reported another 60,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 new deaths Monday, in a report that includes data from over the weekend. Friday's single-day total is shy of the record, set on Wednesday, by 1,425 cases, though it's still the second-highest single-day total in Massachusetts of the pandemic so far.

Also on Monday, Massachusetts hospitals began to differentiate between patients they admit primarily for COVID-19 and those admitted to be treated for something else who end up testing positive.

The idea is to give the public a better understanding of how many people are in the hospital because of the virus. But while that data began to be collected Monday, it won't be released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health until Jan. 17, officials said.