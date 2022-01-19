Baker to Give Early Education Testing Update Wednesday

Gov. Charlie Baker will make another COVID testing announcement Wednesday, this time involving early education.

The administration on Tuesday announced updated school COVID-19 testing options, including providing participating students and staff with at-home rapid tests weekly to help keep in-person learning going.

Baker is scheduled to make a COVID-19 testing announcement at 1 p.m. Wednesday alongside Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser and Department of Early Education and Care Commissioner Aigner-Treworgy at Ellis Early Learning in Boston.

Beginning this week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health said schools will be able to sign up to receive at-home rapid antigen tests for weekly use by participating students and staff. These schools will discontinue contact tracing and so-called "Test and Stay" program to allow school health staff to spend more time identifying symptomatic individuals and focusing on other aspects of COVID management.

In order to take part, the state said schools must continue to participate in symptomatic and/or pooled testing. Schools will be able to start opting in to the program this week for staff and will receive tests next week. Schools will receive tests for students whose families opt in during the week of Jan. 31.

"The current state of the pandemic requires that we adapt our tactics to meet the times. This new testing program is just the latest way we think we can help keep kids in school," Baker said Tuesday, while also reminding everyone that getting vaccinated "is the best thing you can do to protect yourself, our educators and our kids."

The at-home tests will be shipped directly to school districts for distribution and are packaged in kits containing two tests apiece. Students and staff who participate will receive one kit every two weeks to test themselves. Families will need to inform their school if they want at-home rapid antigen tests sent home with students.

Anyone who tests positive at home will be asked to inform their school of the result. Schools will report positive cases to DESE as part of their regular, weekly COVID reporting.

The administration said the tests will come from the supply of 26 million at-home rapid antigen tests Baker announced last week had been ordered from iHealth to be delivered over the next three months.