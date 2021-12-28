Bar Lyon in Boston's South End Is Closing

A French restaurant in Boston's South End is shutting down.
According to a member of the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page who shared the news with us, Bar Lyon on Columbus Avenue is closing its doors. A Facebook post from the place says that its last day in operation will be Jan. 31.
Bar Lyon first opened in September of 2018, with the Columbus Hospitality Group (Mistral, Mooo...., Teatro, Sorellina, Ostra) behind it; the restaurant serves dishes found in southeastern France and is also known in part for its selection of French wines.
The address for Bar Lyon is 1750 Washington Street, Boston, MA, 02118. Its website can be found at barlyon.com.
[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)
