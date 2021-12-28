Local

Boston

Bar Lyon in Boston's South End Is Closing

By Marc Garfinkel

Terrine en croute sits on a table at Bar Lyon in Boston on Oct. 11, 2018.
Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

A French restaurant in Boston's South End is shutting down.

According to a member of the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page who shared the news with us, Bar Lyon on Columbus Avenue is closing its doors. A Facebook post from the place says that its last day in operation will be Jan. 31.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Bar Lyon first opened in September of 2018, with the Columbus Hospitality Group (Mistral, Mooo...., Teatro, Sorellina, Ostra) behind it; the restaurant serves dishes found in southeastern France and is also known in part for its selection of French wines.

The address for Bar Lyon is 1750 Washington Street, Boston, MA, 02118. Its website can be found at barlyon.com.

Local

New Hampshire 54 mins ago

‘Da Vinci Code' Author Dan Brown Settles Lawsuit Alleging a Secret Life

Saugus 1 hour ago

Boyfriend of Woburn Woman Found Dead in Saugus Marsh Due Back in Court Next Week

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Bostonsouth endrestaurantBar Lyon
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us