Biden approves major disaster declaration for northeastern Vermont for late July flooding

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for the severe flooding that hit northeastern Vermont in late July.

The declaration makes federal funding available to help communities and individuals in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties recover from damages from the July 29-31 storm, some of which were hit by for a second time in three weeks, Gov. Phil Scott's office said on Friday.

“This is our third disaster declaration in just over a month and seventh in 14 months,” Scott said in a statement. “This disaster declaration will bring much needed financial resources to towns and individuals as they continue to recover from the impacts of this storm.”

An initial assessment found that 85 homes were destroyed or damaged, and a partial federal assessment identified more than $3.7 million in public infrastructure damage, according to the governor's office.

Individuals can seek some reimbursement for necessary expenses and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other assistance, including rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, lodging, and other expenses, Scott's office said. Communities can seek federal reimbursement for storm response and recovery.