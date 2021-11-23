Local

Joe Biden

Biden Travels to Nantucket Tuesday for Thanksgiving

The Bidens have spent all but two Thanksgivings on the island of Nantucket since the 1970s.

By Monica Madeja

Martha’s Vineyard has historically been known for presidential visits, but now Nantucket is a buzz ahead of President Joe Biden’s arrival Tuesday night. The trip is part of his family's longstanding Thanksgiving tradition.

"We actually had a whole fleet of state police motorcycles come in yesterday as well on the ferry," Josh Balling said.

"It was always sort of exciting in town to see the Secret Service and he was very friendly and his family and his dog," part-time resident Heidi Beardsley said.

Joe Biden has been visiting Nantucket for Thanksgiving for decades, but this year, he'll make his first such trip as president.

The Bidens have spent all but two Thanksgivings on the island since the 1970s. But now that this is a “presidential” family, the trip takes on extra significance.

Islanders don't expect to be rubbing elbows with the Bidens like in years past, when they didn’t occupy the highest office in the country.

The president and first lady are expected to leave the Washington D.C. area and arrive at Nantucket Memorial Airport just after 7 p.m. 

