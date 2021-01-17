Comedian Bill Burr Defends Having Boston Accent on ‘The Mandalorian'

A Boston accent in outer space?

Canton, Massachusetts, native Bill Burr, the comedian who plays the character Mayfeld on the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," defended his voice on an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" last week.

"'I've never heard a Boston accent in outer space' is what they're saying," Burr said. "What about English? Wouldn't it be weird if you went to a galaxy far, far away and you get off and somebody's like, 'Hey, how's it going?'"

Burr, 52, noted that Han Solo and "Big Foot" (Chewbacca) communicate in different languages without breaking character, as well as C-3PO's English accent.

"That was OK?" Burr asked. "He was at Royal Albert Hall and now he's hanging out with Luke Skywalker?"