Comedian Bill Burr Defends Having Boston Accent on ‘The Mandalorian'

Burr noted how strange it is that people in a galaxy far, far away are speaking English at all in the first place

By Jake Levin

Bill Burr Photo Credit Brian Friedman

A Boston accent in outer space?

Canton, Massachusetts, native Bill Burr, the comedian who plays the character Mayfeld on the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," defended his voice on an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" last week.

"'I've never heard a Boston accent in outer space' is what they're saying," Burr said. "What about English? Wouldn't it be weird if you went to a galaxy far, far away and you get off and somebody's like, 'Hey, how's it going?'"

Burr, 52, noted that Han Solo and "Big Foot" (Chewbacca) communicate in different languages without breaking character, as well as C-3PO's English accent.

"That was OK?" Burr asked. "He was at Royal Albert Hall and now he's hanging out with Luke Skywalker?"

