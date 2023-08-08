Boa constrictor found outside Tewksbury hotel

A boa constrictor more than 5 feet in length was found this weekend behind a hotel in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

An animal control officer says the snake was discovered Sunday at the Extended Stay America on Andover Street.

"It was reported that a staff member from the hotel was outside in a grassy area and came upon a boa constrictor," said Christine Gualtieri, an animal control officer who works for Billerica and Tewksbury.

"That's a little scary," said Sue Connolly.

Gualtieri said they took the snake to someone more familiar with reptiles, who said the snake was very thin and they believed the snake may have been abandoned.

"He said it is about 4 years old and appears it may have recently been dumped, because if it had been out in the environment for a while, it would have been able to have access to the rodents outside," said Gualtieri.

Animal control is now trying to see if the owner will come forward to claim the snake. Gualtieri said if that does not happen soon, it will be placed in a permanent home.