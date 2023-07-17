Explosion, fire onboard boat in Gloucester leaves 2 injured

An explosion and fire onboard a boat off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts, landed two people in the hospital on Monday morning, according to local fire officials.

The boat fire happened near the Blynman Bridge, according to the Gloucester Fire Department. The Blynman Bridge is at the intersection of Western Avenue and Perkins Road, right where the Annisquam River meets Gloucester Harbor.

Two people were apparently traveling in what appeared to be a small recreational fishing boat down the river, when, for some reason, their engine exploded. The boat became fully engulfed in flames afterwards.

The two people jumped off the boat and made it to shore. A dog who was also onboard was picked up by another boater, and was understood to be okay.

"It sounds like minor injuries, they went to Beverly Hospital," Gloucester Fire Department Deputy Chief Phillip Harvey said. "It seemed like injuries associated with vacating the vessel rather than burns or smoke inhalation."

#NOW Headed to the Blynman Bridge in Gloucester where area safety officials are tending to a boat (see picture) that caught fire near the intersection of Western Ave. and Perkins Rd. (that’s right where the Annisquam River meets Gloucester Harbor.) @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/VEIbUhKp5a — Munashe Kwangwari (@MK3TV_Boston) July 17, 2023

Aerial images of the area showed a white boat with significant damage that was sinking underwater.

Harborside units, the Coast Guard and the local fire department were working throughout the morning as they investigated the incident.

Fire officials said the boat is a total loss.