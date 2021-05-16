Boat Overturns Near Cape Cod Canal, 6 People Rescued

Six people were rescued Sunday morning after the boat they were on overturned in the Hog Island Channel near the Cape Cod Canal, the United States Coast Guard said.

The USCG was notified just after 7 a.m. by a Good Samaritan that a 15-foot recreational vessel had capsized.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the Coast Guard, three of the boat's passengers were picked up by one Good Samaritan, while the other three were picked up by another Good Samaritan. Half were transferred to the Marion Fire Department vessel and half were moved to the Army Corps of Engineers vessel.

All were brought back to shore safely, the Coast Guard said.

The Marion Harbormaster towed the overturned boat out of the channel, and Towboat USA took over.

No injuries were reported.