Body Found in Mass. River ID'd as Lowell Man Who Fled Police

A body found in the Merrimack River this weekend has been identified as that of a man who jumped into the Concord River to evade police officers in December, officials said Thursday.

Moses Harris, from Lowell, allegedly ran into the Concord River to get away from police officers who were trying to arrest the 25-year-old on Dec. 19 in connection with incidents of domestic violence and vandalism. He has been missing ever since, even as authorities searched the area using boats, police dogs, a helicopter and thermal imaging equipment.

On Sunday, a body was pulled from the Merrimack River in Andover, Massachusetts, and the Essex District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it was identified as Harris' by local medical examiners.

The body was discovered by a dog walker about 15 yards from shore and recovered by firefighters in a boat, prosecutors said. They added that foul play is not suspected.

The Concord River flows into the Merrimack in Lowell, which is separated on the southern bank of the river by Tewksbury.

Since Moses' disappearance, his family has protested outside Lowell police headquarters, demanding answers. In interviews with NBC10 Boston, his mother accused police of not conducting any searches, and his brother pushed the department to be more transparent with them about the situation.

At the time, police said that, regardless of the incidents prior to the disappearance, it was not the desired outcome.