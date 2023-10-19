Massachusetts

Body found on hiking trail in Orange, Mass.

The person's identity has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after a body was found on a hiking trail in Orange, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office told WWLP that a 59-year-old man from Orange discovered a man's body on a hiking trail on Tully Mountain. The person's identity has not been released.

No foul play is suspected, the district attorney's office said, and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were released.

