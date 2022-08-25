Local

Woburn

Bomb Threat at Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn Prompts Evacuation

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad is now conducting a sweep of the building

By Matt Fortin

Crews respond to a bomb threat at Middlesex Superior Courthouse in Woburn
NBC10 Boston

A courthouse in Woburn has been evacuated following a bomb threat Thursday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The threat at Middlesex Superior Court prompted a response from Massachusetts State Police detectives and the agency's Bomb Squad, who are currently on scene. The bomb squad is working on a sweep of the building.

Bomb threats are rarely credible or involve actual explosives, but emergency crews take these kinds of threats seriously and investigate them before giving an all clear.

Massachusetts State Police said it will provide updates on the situation at Middlesex Superior Courthouse as the investigation into the threat unfolds.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Woburn News

Woburn Apr 14

7 Teens Face Charges in Hazing Incidents at Woburn Memorial High School

Massachusetts Feb 24

Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Woburn

This article tagged under:

WoburnMiddlesex Superior Courtbomb threat
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us