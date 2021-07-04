Boston Celebrates July 4th Despite Dreary Weather

Independence Day celebrations are back in Boston after the city missed out last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festivities kick off with a July 4th commemoration and a parade at Boston City Hall Plaza, where Mayor Kim Janey is scheduled to give remarks. Janey on Thursday announced the city's plans for the weekend, which also include a parade from City Hall Plaza to the Old State House starting at 9 a.m.

The parade will continue down Tremont Street, stop at the Granary Burial Grounds, make a left onto School and Washington Streets before ending at the Old State House, where a reading of Declaration of Independence will take place.

After that, people can tour many of Boston’s iconic museums and monuments, including the home of Paul Revere, the USS Constitution and museum and the Bunker Hill Monument and museum — all of which will open at 10 am.

Old Iron Sides, the USS Constitution, will cruise through Boston harbor and pass Fort Independence for a 21 gun salute starting at 11:30 a.m.

And why not have a chat with Former President John Adams - our second U.S. President - about his role in the Revolutionary War? Well, not actually him. But someone playing him will be answering any questions you may have in Downtown Crossing.

On Sunday night, the Boston Pops Fireworks will launch about 10:30 p.m. on Boston Common.

The forecast for Independence Day fireworks look much better for tonight than the last couple nights. The low clouds and fog should be gone and any evening showers should dry up, for a pleasant viewing experience. The temperature will be a little chilly, it’s sweatshirt weather, in the 50s and 60s.

This year, the Boston Pops are performing their annual concert July 4th Spectacular in Tanglewood, in coordination with the fireworks finale in Boston that traditionally accompanies the show. The concert, held from 8-11 p.m., will be televised -- it'll feature Mavis Staples and Jon Baptiste.

The traditional celebrations couldn't be held last year amid the coronavirus crisis.

There’s much more to do, which can be found on the Boston Harborfest website.