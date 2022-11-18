After $70M Facelift, Boston City Hall Plaza Set to Be Reopened

The main plaza at Boston City Hall is being reopened Friday after a two-year, $70 million renovation.

Mayor Michelle Wu is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the afternoon amid a day-long celebration that will include live music and a digital projection and light show, according to the city.

Initiated under Mayor Marty Walsh, the renovation's "goal is to move toward a more accessible, sustainable, and comfortable shared space for all Bostonians and visitors," according to the city's website. Among the changes added since July 2020 are increased public accessibility, play spaces, interactive public art and gathering spaces that can accommodate thousands of people.

"City Hall Plaza is a space to bring people together and build community," Wu said in a statement last week. “I’m grateful for the work of all our City workers and partners to transform the plaza into a welcoming, resilient, and accessible space for residents and visitors to enjoy."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It's a delayed inauguration celebration for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu with fun in the sun on Boston City Hall Plaza. Kwani Lunis was there.

For more details on the project, including renderings, visit boston.gov/cityhallplaza.