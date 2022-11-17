Here's When Skating Resumes at Boston's Frog Pond This Year

Ice skating is almost back at Boston Common's iconic Frog Pond this year, and for the first time since the pandemic started, it'll look like usual.

Skaters can take the ice at the rink starting Monday at 10 a.m., the Skating Club of Boston announced Thursday. And where, last year, the beloved rink was undergoing maintenance and replaced by a temporary one, the original rink will return for 2022.

“Skating on the Boston Common Frog Pond is an iconic part of winter in Boston and we’re happy to have the original rink back this year,” said Doug Zeghibe, the club's CEO and executive director, said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome back Bostonians and visitors from around the country to one of the most beautiful outdoor rinks in the country.”

Skating was canceled at Frog Pond two winters ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Wagner will headline the annual Tree Lighting Skating Spectacular at the pond, held this year at Thursday, Dec. 1.