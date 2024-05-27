Boston College women's lacrosse team wins NCAA championship

The Boston College women's lacrosse team defeated Northwestern 14-13 on Sunday to win the NCAA championship

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

An NCAA national championship is coming back to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

The Boston College women's lacrosse team defeated top-seed and reigning Division 1 champions Northwestern in the national title game on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

A rematch of last year's championship, the contest was close and hard-fought. The Eagles came back from a 6-0 first-quarter deficit and didn't take their first lead until the fourth quarter, going on to beat the Wildcats 14-13.

This is the second national championship for BC's women's lacrosse program. Their first win was in 2021.

Congratulations!

