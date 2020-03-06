Boston Fire Department Battles 3-Alarm Blaze at 3-Family Home

The Boston Fire Department knocked down heavy fire at a three-family home in the city's Dorchester neighborhood early Friday morning.

Heavy fire knocked down. Companies are using church rakes from the adjacent building to help with the overhauling. pic.twitter.com/qcxg99rmEJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to 77 Romsey Street where flames could be seen shooting from the roof and the back of the home.

Nearby residents were concerned that the fire could easily spread to other homes given how close the structures are together.

"Entire house was just up in crazy flames, God knows how high above the house," said Emma Miller, who lives around the corner and was woken up by all of the sirens.

At approximately 04:00 heavy fire from a 3 family at 77 Romsey St Dor this is now a 3rd alarm pic.twitter.com/YFETQGNHK7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

As flames engulfed the three-family home, crews were ordered to leave the building to fight the 3-alarm fire from the outside.

Heavy fire on throughout the building all members are ordered out of the building pic.twitter.com/DRcFjdV1fn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

All companies are working at the 3 alarm fire at 77 Romsey St. As the fire engulfed the building they have moved to a defensive position to try to contain the fire pic.twitter.com/tLPoaWyHg8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

Firefighters surrounded the home as they worked to prevent the fire from spreading to any adjacent homes.

It's unclear how many people were inside when the fire broke out.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or any word on what may have caused the fire.