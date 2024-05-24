Boston man ID'd as suspect in vandalism at Newton Jewish Community Center, another incident

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, have identified a suspect in connection to vandalism that happened earlier this week at the Jewish Community Center.

Newton police say officers responded around 5:53 p.m. Tuesday to the JCC located at 333 Nahanton St. for a report of a man tearing down blue ribbons tied to trees lining the property.

A 49-year-old Boston man was found on scene and identified by police as the suspect. He has been charged with defacing property, defacing property to intimidate and larceny. Police have not released his name at this time.

As the police department was investigating the JCC vandalism, officers determined the suspect was also the driver of a white SUV that was involved in another incident in town back on April 30. On that date, police say the man allegedly drove to Newton in order to harass and intimidate Jewish community members who were walking in the area.

He was arrested by Newton police on Thursday and is scheduled to be arraigned in Newton District Court on the charges of assault for purpose of intimidation, assault with a dangerous weapon and violation of Constitutional rights.