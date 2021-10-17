Local

boston mayor race

Boston Mayoral Race Heats Up as Wu, Essaibi-George Hit the Campaign Trail

There’s now just 17 days left until Election Day.

By Kathryn Sotnik

On a beautiful fall Sunday in Boston, both mayoral candidates were busy on the campaign trail, trying to win over supporters with a little over two weeks until the election.

Annissa Essaibi-George was surrounded by frontline workers in the drug-ridden and troubled “Mass and Cass” area, while Michelle Wu was in Moakley Park with support from Sen. Ed Markey.

“The train is going to be moving at a high rate for the next two weeks,” Markey said of Wu's campaign.

Markey and Wu were joined by climate activists to push for Boston to become a Green New Deal city, which is the congressional proposal to revamp the American economy to be more sustainable.

“It’s turning the entire city of Boston—not just Fenway Park—but the whole city into one huge green monster,” Markey said.

“We are going to fight for what Boston needs and deserves,” Wu proclaimed.

Essaibi-George said Sunday, if elected, on day one, she’ll declare “Mass and Cass” a public health emergency.

“We are not helping any individual who is in crisis by allowing them to stay in tents on our streets,” she exclaimed.

Essaibi-George says she visits the area on a regular basis in the morning and at night. She also wants to appoint a Mass and Cass Czar who will report directly to the mayor's office, and says she has a long-term goal of reopening the Long Island campus.

“I have the knowledge and relationships and experiences to tackle what’s happening here at Mass and Cass and across our city on day one of my administration,” Essaibi-George said.

