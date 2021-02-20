Local

Boston Men Arrested for Assault, Robbery at MBTA Station

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, transit police say a 38-year-old man was exiting the State Street station when he was attacked from behind by multiple men who punched and kicked him in his face and body.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two Boston men have been arrested in connection to an assault that happened last week at one of the city's MBTA stations, officials said Saturday.

Transit police say Damos Reddick, 36, and Justin Mackenzie, 32, were arrested on Thursday for unarmed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to police, once the victim was on the ground, one of the attackers removed the victim's cell phone and wallet from his pocket and then fled.

Transit police detectives conducted an investigation, which led to the arrests of Reddick and Mackenzie. Both suspects were taken to transit police headquarters for the arrest booking process.

No other information was provided.

