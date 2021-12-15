Boston Moves to Clear Mass. and Cass Homeless Encampment by Jan. 12

People living in tents at the Boston homeless encampment known as "Mass. and Cass" have just under a month to leave, as the city on Wednesday announced a deadline of Jan. 12 for the area to be cleared permanently.

Boston city officials have been working to connect area residents with social services and new housing, calling the encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a health risk and dangerous for residents and neighbors.

The January deadline will finish work begun in October, in which protocol people in tents or shelters are given notice at least two days before their property must be removed as well as offers of drug treatment, shelter, transportation and property storage. City workers will stay in the area after Jan. 12 to ensure the encampments don't return, officials said Wednesday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu outlined her plan for winter weather Monday, which includes "transitional spaces," for people experiencing homelessness during the city's ongoing public health crisis.

"With these actions, our goal is to bring residents out of the cold and into supportive housing, to change the status quo in this area and citywide," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement, calling the situation at Mass. and Cass a "humanitarian crisis."

The city listed several areas where housing is or will soon be available, including on the Shattuck Hospital campus in Jamaica Plain, the EnVision Hotel in Longwood Medical Area and the Roundhouse Hotel in the Mass. and Cass area.

Wu has announced a goal of opening at least 200 low-threshold beds at city-run shelters, and Wednesday's announcement said the city is pushing to lower barriers to getting into beds.

