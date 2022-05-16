Local

Boston police

Boston Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping of Young Child

The child has been returned to their parents, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police confirm they were called Monday evening to an attempted kidnapping in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police say a child, approximately three or four years old, was in the area of 66 Georgetowne Drive when someone attempted to take them.

The child has been returned to their parents, police said.

There have been no arrests at this time, according to police. This is an active investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

