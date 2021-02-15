Boston Police Investigating Fenway Park Trespassing Shown in Social Media Video

Boston police are investigating after a video was posted to social media showing two young men trespassing at Fenway Park.

The TikTok video shows two people on the snow-covered field, running around the field and pretending to throw pitches and hit balls inside the Boston ballpark.

Zineb Curran, a spokesperson for the Red Sox, said in a statement Monday night the team is aware of the incident and actively working with the Boston Police Department to identify the suspects.

"We are aware of a trespassing incident that took place earlier this month when two unidentified young males accessed the ballpark and were confronted by Fenway Park security before fleeing the scene," the statement read.

Fenway is a mass vaccination site, and it's unclear if that played a role in how these two were able to access the field.

The team said they take matters of security "very seriously" and they are "constantly working to improve Fenway Park’s comprehensive security systems to prevent future incidents of this nature."

There's no word on what charges these two could be facing once they're identified by authorities.

This is not the first time someone has accessed Fenway Park during the pandemic. Last September, a man broke into the park during a Red Sox-Yankees game.

The Boston Police Department has confirmed an investigation into the trespassing incident and is asking anyone with information to call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.