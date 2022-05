Police are asking for the public's help locating a Boston teen who has been missing since last Tuesday.

The Boston Police Department says 15-year-old Keyana "KJ" Jackson was last seen on May 17 in the area of Charlestown High School.

Jackson is described as 5'6" tall with blonde/brown hair.

Anyone who sees Jackson is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4571, or 911.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).