Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder

The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year.

Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.

Police arrested 25-year-old Dominick Gavin last month in connection with the murder.

Back in July, Boston officers responded to Ellington Street in Dorchester for a report of a person shot. When they got to the scene, they found the 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Family members identified the shooting victim Thursday as 15-year-old Curtis Ashford Jr., who just graduated from eighth grade.

Family at the time said he had just graduated from the eighth grade, and was on his way to the park to meet up with some friends.

"He's a kid. He didn't deserve that," Dale Deeble said after his death, who said he had just talked to Ashford before he left for the park. "When I see him walking up the street, the energy, the smile... But when you hear this happen, it's like, he's a kid."

Boston police are still looking into the case, and urge anyone who has information to reach out to the department.

Mack is expected in Dorchester District Court Friday for his arraignment.