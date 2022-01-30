Local

BPD

Boston Police Officer Dead After Being Found Outside: DA's Office

The circumstances of the Boston police officer's death are under investigation, the DA's office said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Staff Reports

Boston Police Headquarters
NBC10 Boston

The death of a Boston police officer is being investigated after he was found early Saturday morning outside a Canton home, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said.

According to the DA's office, the BPD officer appeared to have been in the cold for some period of time before he was found outside a home on Fairview Road. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The officer, whose name has not been released, knew the people who lived inside the house where he was found, the DA's office said.

The circumstances of the officer's death are under investigation, and an autopsy is expected to be completed Monday.

Local

blizzard cleanup 3 hours ago

School is On Monday in Boston, So Clear Those Sidewalks and Do That Homework

New England weather forecast 4 hours ago

Bundle Up! Temperatures Feel Like Single Digits Sunday Evening

On Saturday, Boston was in the thick of a blizzard, with winds gusting to more than 80 mph in some parts of Massachusetts and snow piling up -- more than 23 inches falling in the city.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BPDBostoncantonboston police officer
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us