Boston police

Boston police officer injured in crash on Route 1A

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital Saturday after being involved in a crash on Route 1A in East Boston.

Boston police say the officer was in their department cruiser when the single-vehicle crash occurred at McClellan Highway and Curtis Street just before 6 p.m.

The officer's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Further information was not released, including what caused the officer to crash.

