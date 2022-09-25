Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Multiple Rounds at Boston Police Officer

A Boston police officer was conducting an investigation Sunday evening in the city's Roxbury neighborhood when a man started shooting at him, police said.

Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colón said the officer was in plainclothes on Waumbeck Street around 6:09 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, who fired multiple rounds toward the officer, twice striking the officer's vehicle, which did not have Boston police decals on it.

Thankfully the officer was not physically injured, Colón said. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, however.

The officer did not return gunfire, the police supt. said. Instead, he broadcasted a detailed description of the suspect and additional officers who responded to the scene were able to find the suspect at a secondary location a few blocks away.

Colón said it was terrifying for the officer to be shot at from such a close range, as the superintendent praised the officer for maintaining his composure.

Commissioner Michael Cox spoke alongside Colón at one of the scenes Sunday night, saying, "This is another example of some of the bravery that our officers have every single day, and the challenges of doing police work."

"I'm so happy and blessed that the officer wasn't hurt, wasn't physically injured, I'm hoping that he has a quick recovery from this incident," the commissioner added. "I just want to thank him for his bravery, his calmness, and just overall terrific professionalism in the face of this kind of danger."

"We are faced with some serious, serious issues and problems as far as gun violence that's out there," Cox went on to say, "but we're here to protect the community any way we can."

Police did not identify the suspect Sunday night but said a "dangerous individual" had been removed from the streets. Officials would not confirm that the suspect was the reason the officer was originally investigating in the area.

No other information was immediately available, including the officer's name. Detectives were processing both crime scenes Sunday night, and their investigation is ongoing.