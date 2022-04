Boston police have swarmed a gas station in the city's Roslindale neighborhood where someone was apparently shot late Friday night.

There was a large police presence near at the Washington Street crime scene, and evidence markers littered the ground, with many seen near a Jeep parked close to a gas pump.

There was no word from police on any injuries. No other information was immediately available.

#BREAKING: @bostonpolice investigating an apparent homicide at a gas station on Washington St in Roslindale.



Large # of evidence markers on the ground near a gas pump. Large # of police on scene. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/8l0wPHG5zN — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) April 9, 2022

