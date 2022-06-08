Boston Police Searching for Man Who Punched Fenway Park Security Guard

Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a man who allegedly assaulted a Fenway Park security guard last month.

Boston police say the suspect sucker-punched the security officer in the head around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, in the area of 49 Lansdowne Street. The attack was unprovoked, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

The suspect is described as having a stocky build with short, dark hair. He was wearing a navy-blue Red Sox jersey (No. 11, Rafael Devers), with light-colored shorts and white sneakers.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Sox played the Baltimore Orioles on the day of the incident, with the first pitch at 1:36 p.m.

Boston detectives are actively investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4683. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).