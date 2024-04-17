dorchester

Boston police seek missing Dorchester man

Boston Police Department

Police in Boston are looking for a Dorchester man who has been missing since this weekend.

The Boston Police Department said Wednesday that 31-year-old Dovany Pardovany was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday in the Jacobs Street area.

Pardovany is described as being a 6-7, 315-pound Black man with brown eyes, a curly Afro and a beard, police said.

When he was last seen, Pardovany was wearing black jeans, a black jacket, a black backpack and white sneakers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say Pardovany suffers from mental health issues and can be aggressive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4712 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us