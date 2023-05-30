Boston Police Make Arrest in Shooting Near South End Park

Boston police have made an arrest after gunfire rang out near a South End last week.

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m. last Wednesday in front of a grocery store, pizza shop, liquor store, and men's club on Shawmut Avenue and Lenox Street. Several cars in the area were damaged by the bullets.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said investigators received help from the public, including video evidence, to identify the suspects.

"Certainly it shook a lot of the neighbors and residents in that community by seeing the trauma caused by the incident," Cox said.

He added that

Police are searching for a second suspect in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call D4 detectives at 617-343-5619 or to make an anonymous tip to 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.