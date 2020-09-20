On Monday, Boston Public Schools will start the academic year fully remote.

Schools will later transition to a hybrid model.

The announcement was made on Aug. 22 by Mayor Marty Walsh.

Some in-person learning will likely begin on Oct. 1. According to Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, the hybrid model will allow students to learn in-person for two days a week and learn remotely three days a week.

“Families with students who have not opted in to the hybrid model, and plan to learn remotely five days a week, will not lose their spot,” said Cassellius.

As school begins Monday, families and teachers took time over the weekend to make final preparations.

"I'm nervous for Monday. But I've been reassured by the teachers here that they're going to be as supportive as they can," said parent Elizabeth Mayer.

The air quality in the city's schools remains a concern for the Boston’s Teachers Union.

"The reason we're willing to do remote learning is not because we want to, but because health and safety has to come first," said union president Jessica Tang.

After all students begin remote learning on Sept. 21, Cassellius said the phases for rolling into in-person learning will begin no sooner than the dates listed below:

• Thursday, Oct. 1: Students with the highest needs

• Thursday, Oct. 15 (Group B) and Monday, Oct. 19 (Group A): Grades K0, K1, K2

• Thursday, Oct. 22 (B) and Monday, Oct. 26 (A): Grades 1-3

• Thursday, Nov. 5 (B) and Monday, Nov. 9 (A): Grades 4-8 (secondary schools start grades 6-8)

• Monday, Nov. 16 (A) and Thursday, Nov. 19 (B): Grades 9-12



