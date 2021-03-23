Boston Public Schools Seek Delayed Start for Full-Time In-Person Learning

Boston Public School officials are asking the Massachusetts education board for a three-week delay in the return to in-person learning full-time.

In an email, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius asked the state's commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education to push the district's start date back for students in kindergarten through grade 8 to April 26.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All elementary schools in Massachusetts are expected to phase out remote learning by April 5, per guidance issued by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education earlier this month.

As part of the order, districts can apply for waivers on a case-by-case basis to help schools that are just starting to go back to hybrid to ease into the full in-person model.

Cassellius said additional time will help Boston schools prepare to have students back in the classroom five-days a week. In that time, the district plans to dispose of excess furniture and install outdoor tents in an attempt to maintain a minimum distance of three feet between students in learning spaces and six feet during meals.

The extension also allows the district to get more educators vaccinated and time to communicate updates with families, Cassellius said.

School districts are still required to provide a remote option for parents who choose to keep their kids remote through the end of this school year.

The Boston City Council is slated to hold a hearing Tuesday and the Boston School Committee meets Tuesday night – both virtually.